Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition to be held at WVU Tech on September 13

By
Brandy Lawrence
-

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the WVU Tech Launch Lab, will host the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on September 13 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will take place at WVU Tech’s Life Sciences building, and registration is required to attend.

Tonight’s Presenters include:

Hills to Hills Shuttles & Tours        Adena Joy                           Fayette County 

Rock Root River Tours                    Leah Chester                      Fayette County                                     

Fat Bottom Coolers LLC                  Marcus Fox                        Raleigh County                    

Mountain Mama Stitchery             Ruschelle Khanna            Raleigh County 

Botany Tropicals                            Jordan Casey                     Summers County 

Elite Services                                  N. Maryanne Perry           Fayette County 

The competition allows new entrepreneurs five minutes to pitch their business ideas in front of an audience and judges that will engage in a question and answer session with presenters about their business plan. The panel of judges includes serial entrepreneurs, investors, legal advisors, and educators. Judges will select the top three entries and the winner will earn the $2,000 grand prize.

There will be an additional prize package for the best Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) focused business idea. The judges will survey the audience in advance before making their final judgment.

 

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitch-southern-wv-business-idea-competition-tickets-377564364177?utm_medium=email&_hsmi=223388362&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–0IFWJYEU9A35HYbrTw0OQka4DZKOcGK2kbiYKBTPgcsr8RT6E41aw9lNKkKfb6YkqliVScCfj3_i6axKphQNzLNxznA&utm_content=223388362&utm_source=hs_email 

