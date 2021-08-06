Pipeline protestors arrested after chaining themselves to equipment

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two protestors were arrested Friday morning after they allegedly chained themselves to equipment at the site of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The protest began early Friday morning. At approximately 5:42 am the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call in Dawson.

The Sheriff’s Department says the two protestors had bound themselves to construction equipment using welded chains and pipes. They were located below the surface in a hole.

The protestors were allegedly asked to remove themselves from the site and refused to do so. The Clintonville and Smoot Fire Departments responded to the situation to assist with extracting the protestors.

The Sheriff’s Department claims one protestor willingly climbed out of the hole after their restraints were removed, the other did not comply. The second protestor was removed by firefighters using a stokes basket.

The individuals are identified as Anna Grace Woolly, 19, of Viles, NC, and Thomas George Tackett, 25, of Jackson, MO.

Both are charged with trespassing, obstructing an officer and conspiracy.

Members of the West Virginia State Police provided on scene assistance.

Corporal B.J. McCormick and Deputy D.L. Vaught with the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office were the arresting officers.

