Pikeville edges Lady Golden Bears

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech women’s basketball mounted a late rally against the University of Pikeville Tuesday, but the Lady Golden Bears’ comeback came up just short, with UPike winning 69-64.

A back-and-forth game for most of the first half took a significant turn when Pikeville went on a run to start the third quarter, going up as many as 11 (43-32). While WVU Tech would take the lead at one point in the fourth quarter, Pikeville made plays in the closing seconds to secure the win.

Even with Tuesday’s loss, WVU Tech head coach Anna Kowalska says she is thankful that the team has been able to play five games so far, in a season that has already seen many postponements and cancellations across the country.

ShanEttine Butler led WVU Tech with 16 points, while Alexandria Gray recorded 14 points and Brittney Justice had 10. Pikeville’s Brianna Burbridge led all scorers with 17 points.