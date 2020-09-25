PikeView soccer wins Senior Night doubleheader

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s boys and girls soccer games between James Monroe & PikeView!

The boys’ matchup saw PikeView establish early momentum in a 9-0 win, while the girls’ matchup was a close contest in the final minutes. After trailing 2-0 for much of the game, the Lady Mavs rallied with two goals to tie the match, but Tori Coburn’s goal with four minutes remaining was the difference in the Lady Panthers’ 3-2 win.

Also in soccer, both Woodrow Wilson teams won on the road, while Shady Spring and Bluefield boys played to a 2-2 draw.