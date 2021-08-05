Philip Reale wins 2021 West Virginia Amateur

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – After close calls in previous tournaments, Hurricane’s Philip Reale won the 2021 West Virginia Amateur decisively on Wednesday at the Greenbrier Resort.

After taking the lead Tuesday with a third-round 65 on the Meadows course, Reale posted another 65 on the Old White course Wednesday to win by nine strokes at -10. He overcame bogeys on two of his first four holes to pull away from the field later in the round.

It’s the first state amateur title for Philip, whose brother Anthony won the championship in 2007.

Among the eight area golfers who made the cut, Beckley’s Isaiah Zaccheo finished in solo seventh place at +3; he birdied both 17 & 18 on Old White to finish with an even 70 for the day. David Dent (White Sulphur Springs), Jackson Hill (Beckley), and Jeff McGraw (Princeton) also finished in the top 25, meaning if the guidelines used this year by the WVGA remain in place, all four will have automatically qualified for the 2022 Amateur.

Shady Spring High School graduate Todd Duncan, who is headed to WVU in a few weeks, won Low Junior honors for the second time in three years; he finished tied for 27th.

