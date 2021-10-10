Pets get dressed up for a Halloween costume contest

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The pets are being dressed in a wide assortment of Halloween costumes and they’re brought out to Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley for a Halloween parade and costume contest as part of an adoption event hosted by Operation Underdog, an organization promoting animal adoption and rescues. Some of the categories for the contest include Spookiest, Prettiest, Judges Favorite, Pet and Owner Duo, and Most Unique. Vendors, raffles, and fall photos were also part of the event.

“All dog lovers want to be able to do things with their dogs and we don’t have a lot of events here in Raleigh County where you can take your dogs to, so we think it’s a great time to be able to get together with fellow dog lovers and fellow animal lovers, dress them up, enjoy the Halloween season, and just have some fun together,” says Erica Jones of Operation Underdog.

Some of the dogs at the event are up for adoption through Operation Underdog. You can visit them on Facebook to find out how to adopt the dogs or to find more of their upcoming events.

Related