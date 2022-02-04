Perdue, Pinardo sign letters of intent to play collegiate sports

WOAY – Wednesday was National Signing Day. On Thursday, more high school athletes put pen to paper.

Reigning Sheets Automotive athlete of the Week Hannah Perdue signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Concord University. The PikeView senior was looking to stay close to home and was impressed by the Mountain Lions’ winning culture.

“I feel really good about it. I’m super excited. It’s a next step. I had my mind up that Concord was where I wanted to go. When I went there for my visit, it just felt like home. Those girls, those coaches feel like family to me,” Perdue said.

“[I like] how fast they play, the type of talent that’s there…just winning, obviously. They win most of the games they play. I like winning.”

In Shady Spring, Bryson Pinardo will be taking his talents to Glenville State College. The Tigers’ linebacker and running back is excited to be playing football at the next level and says it’s something he’s always dreamed of.

Pinardo said, “It feels good being able to be an inspiration to my team, to show they can go to the next level. It just feels really good. Being pushed by all my coaches and all my family, I never thought it would be a dream come true, but here we are and it is. They were a huge part of me signing.”

Congratulations to the students, their families and their schools!

