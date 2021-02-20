People of color vaccine clinic held in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to combat disproportionate affects from the virus in communities of color, Race Matters in the Greenbriar Valley has coordinated with the Partnership of African American Churches to bring vaccine clinics specifically to these communities. One of the clinics was held on Saturday at the Klingman Center in Lewisburg, and was met with a positive response from the community.

“With the year, well almost over a year, experience that not just our community, but all the communities have had in our country, I really feel like this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” says clinic patient Colette Lewis.

Race Matters and the PAAC plan to organize more Black, Indigenous and people of color COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state.