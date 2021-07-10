Pennsylvania man behind bars facing drug charges in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Pennsylvania man is facing drug charges in Fayette County.
Police say last night a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Rt. 19 in Fayetteville.
The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a small quantity of marijuana, a quantity of heroin along with 1,100 ecstasy bars.
Celester Vaughn II of Pittsburgh, PA is currently charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Possession of a Controlled Substance, along with traffic offenses. He will now await court proceedings.
