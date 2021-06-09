Patriot baseball, Lady Cavs softball advance to championship rounds

HICO, WV (WOAY) – After they were suspended Monday due to weather, two high school playoff games featuring area teams were completed Tuesday afternoon.

Midland Trail baseball began the day with a 3-2 lead against Greenbrier West in the third inning, and the Patriots would extend their lead in the 10-3 win. Midland Trail now advances to the Class A Region 3 Section 2 championship round; they will need to beat Charleston Catholic twice to advance to regionals against James Monroe.

Greenbrier West and Richwood softball were scoreless when play resumed Tuesday afternoon, with the Lady Cavs winning 3-1 in 8 innings. Greenbrier West will play Midland Trail in the sectional championship round, with the Lady Patriots needing one win, while West needs two.

