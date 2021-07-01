Patrick Mills ties Miners’ record for home runs in a season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners defeated the Champion City Kings 6-3 on Wednesday, with one player making team history along the way.

In the third inning, Patrick Mills hit his 11th home run of the season, tying the franchise record set by Gray Stafford in 2012.

Mills also hit two home runs on Tuesday in the team’s 5-3 loss to the Kings.

With his long bomb on Wednesday, Mills propelled the Miners to a 3-0 lead. The team would score 2 more runs in the frame to take an early 5-0 lead.

The Miners weathered a late 9th inning offensive burst by the Kings to secure the 3-run victory.

Related