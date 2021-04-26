Patrick Anderson named WhistlePigs’ manager

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton WhistlePigs announced Monday that Patrick Anderson will be the team’s manager for the 2021 Appalachian League season.

Anderson was most recently the manager of the Hagerstown Suns of Minor League Basketball (Washington Nationals Class A), and his coaching career includes an earlier stop in the Appalachian League; he was the hitting coach for the Burlington Royals for one season in the 2000s.

“I am very thankful to the city of Princeton, the Appalachian League, Major League Baseball, and USA Baseball for this opportunity to manage and aid in developing young collegiate players across the country who hope to achieve their ultimate dreams of playing professional baseball,” Anderson said in a statement. “Our philosophy is to be aggressive in all aspects of the game and play the game the right way. I anxiously await meeting everyone who comes out to the ballpark to support the WhistlePigs!”

Princeton is scheduled to open the 2021 season on June at home against Burlington. Bluefield will play at Kingsport that night.

