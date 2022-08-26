Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to Fentanyl crime

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence, discovering 82 grams of fentanyl. Johnson admitted to authorities that she possessed the drugs with the intent to distribute them.

Court officials have scheduled Johnson’s sentencing hearing for November 17. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the case. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich is prosecuting the case.

