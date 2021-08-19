Parents accused of concealing children from CPS found and arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County parents have been arrested after allegedly concealing their children from CPS workers.

The parents, Nicholas Toney and Tanya Harrah, were allegedly keeping their children from receiving medical treatment.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, CPS workers attempted to speak with the parents and children on August 1, but had to request assistance from police. After leaving to receive assistance, the CPS workers and officers returned to the home and found that the parents had fled with their children.

After searching for several days, deputies located the couple and their children on August 18. Deputies found the couple on Dempsey Branch Road.

Both parents were arrested and each charged with two counts of Child Concealment. Nicholas Toney also had unrelated outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Toney’s Bond has been set at $75,000 and Tanya Harrah’s was set at $50,000.

