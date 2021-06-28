Owner of two pharmacies pays $300,000 to resolve Controlled Substances Act Violations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced today that Jawed Ali Khan Sherwani, Beckley Pharmacy and Bee Well Pharmacy have agreed to pay $300,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that the pharmacies violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) by filling illegitimate prescriptions.

Sherwani is a pharmacist who owns and operates the pharmacies in Beckley and South Charleston.

The settlement provides that from on or about March 1, 2015 to in or about March 2020, both Beckley Pharmacy locations and Bee Well Pharmacy violated the CSA by filling prescriptions the pharmacies knew or should have known were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose.

Bee Well Pharmacy also agreed to surrender its Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration which will result in the pharmacy being unable to fill prescriptions for controlled substances.

As part of the settlement, Beckley Pharmacy has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with DEA which imposes heightened regulatory and reporting obligations but will allow both Beckley Pharmacy locations to retain their respective DEA registrations.

The CSA prohibits the distribution or dispensing of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. A valid prescription for a controlled substance must be issued for a legitimate medical purpose by an individual practitioner acting in the usual course of his or her practice.

Based on the investigation, the United States maintains that the pharmacists at the Beckley Pharmacy locations and Bee Well Pharmacy knew or had reason to know that patients had presented illegitimate prescriptions that should not have been filled.

