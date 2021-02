MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A tractor trailer on I-77 has overturned, causing the road to be shut down.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, the call came in at 5:51 a.m. A tractor trailer hauling double trailers had one of the trailers turn over.

The incident occurred on I-77 southbound at exit 7 1/2.

East River Fire Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Division of Highways responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, but that area of I-77 is currently shut down.