Overhead sign supports to be installed on Interstate 64 near Nitro

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – There will be a traffic delay on Interstate 64 near the Nitro and St Albans interchanges this evening to allow contractors to install supports for overhead message boards. The eastbound lane will close from 8:00 pm until midnight between mile markers 41 and 42.5 to accommodate a utility lift.

Road work will begin at 8:30 pm with authorities setting up a rolling roadblock in eastbound and westbound lanes to allow the horizontal support structure for the message boards to fit in the space. The 130-foot wide steel support structure will cover all six lanes.

Contractors raised the vertical support structures on Tuesday, September 6. Once finished digital messages boards and traffic cameras will be on the support structure.

