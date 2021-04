Over half a million West Virginians fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 19, 2021, there have been 2,615,648 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 149,147 total cases and 2,785 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,702 2,328 374 78 Greenbrier 1,813 1,657 156 64 McDowell 1,161 1,067 94 22 Mercer 3,035 2,802 233 125 Monroe 898 843 55 17 Nicholas 1,110 929 181 19 Pocahontas 398 387 11 10 Raleigh 4,434 3,715 719 77 Summers 646 614 32 23 Wyoming 1,837 1,723 114 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 232 60 20

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,627), Boone (1,883), Braxton (867), Brooke (2,122), Cabell (8,621), Calhoun (271), Clay (455), Doddridge (551), Fayette (3,275), Gilmer (737), Grant (1,241), Greenbrier (2,622), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,714), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,415), Jackson (1,916), Jefferson (4,348), Kanawha (14,117), Lewis (1,133), Lincoln (1,398), Logan (3,006), Marion (4,160), Marshall (3,282), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,491), Mercer (4,574), Mineral (2,773), Mingo (2,429), Monongalia (8,958), Monroe (1,077), Morgan (1,090), Nicholas (1,512), Ohio (4,047), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (833), Pocahontas (642), Preston (2,811), Putnam (4,823), Raleigh (6,148), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (660), Roane (579), Summers (768), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (672), Upshur (1,818), Wayne (2,820), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,198), Wirt (381), Wood (7,578), Wyoming (1,913).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Wayne, and Wirt counties:

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

Wirt County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

