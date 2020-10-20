Over 90,000 ballots have been cast in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation.

Data as of Oct. 20, 2020:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 138,073

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 91,298

Registered voters: 1,268,460

Click here to view the absentee ballot statistics by county

As of today, 136,562 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which equates to 98.9% of ballots requested.

Early Voting Starts Tomorrow in West Virginia

In-person early voting starts tomorrow, Oct. 21, in West Virginia and will end on Saturday, Oct. 31. Voters can find hours and early voting locations in their county here.

Voters and election workers are recommended to follow the DHHR’s COVID-19 Guidance for Polling Locations & Voters.

October 28 is the Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot

Warner reminds voters who wish to vote absentee due to concerns of COVID-19 that the absentee ballot application portal at GoVoteWV.com is the most efficient way to request their ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

In addition to the portal, voters may also print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.