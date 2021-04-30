Over 75% of West Virginians 65+ have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 30, 2021, there have been 2,715,379 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,128 total cases and 2,679 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,754 2,456 298 75 Greenbrier 1,891 1,680 211 62 McDowell 1,189 1,074 115 21 Mercer 3,087 2,818 269 116 Monroe 921 859 62 17 Nicholas 1,145 964 181 18 Pocahontas 408 406 2 10 Raleigh 4,735 4,053 682 82 Summers 666 641 25 21 Wyoming 1,897 1,790 107 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 248 83 24

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Ohio County.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,396), Berkeley (12,046), Boone (1,953), Braxton (892), Brooke (2,158), Cabell (8,580), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (570), Fayette (3,353), Gilmer (765), Grant (1,261), Greenbrier (2,736), Hampshire (1,752), Hancock (2,753), Hardy (1,498), Harrison (5,556), Jackson (1,997), Jefferson (4,507), Kanawha (14,584), Lewis (1,153), Lincoln (1,435), Logan (3,019), Marion (4,306), Marshall (3,359), Mason (1,974), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,682), Mineral (2,813), Mingo (2,492), Monongalia (9,085), Monroe (1,106), Morgan (1,124), Nicholas (1,577), Ohio (4,128), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,844), Putnam (4,985), Raleigh (6,565), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (679), Roane (597), Summers (793), Taylor (1,209), Tucker (523), Tyler (683), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (2,993), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,278), Wirt (397), Wood (7,669), Wyoming (1,961).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Grant, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Pleasants, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pleasants County:

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Mary’s Marina, 617 Riverside Drive, St. Mary’s, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

