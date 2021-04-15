Over 480,000 West Virginians now fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 15, 2021, there have been 2,581,721 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 147,596 total cases and 2,772 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,603 2,225 378 78 Greenbrier 1,771 1,660 111 63 McDowell 1,131 1,066 65 22 Mercer 2,982 2,821 161 125 Monroe 868 836 32 17 Nicholas 1,054 875 179 17 Pocahontas 391 385 6 10 Raleigh 4,262 3,489 773 74 Summers 620 596 24 23 Wyoming 1,801 1,706 95 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 280 87 17

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old female from Pendleton County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Lincoln County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old female from Braxton County, a 90-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 58-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Upshur County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,338), Berkeley (11,441), Boone (1,855), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,108), Cabell (8,588), Calhoun (271), Clay (448), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,228), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,587), Hampshire (1,681), Hancock (2,693), Hardy (1,424), Harrison (5,349), Jackson (1,887), Jefferson (4,296), Kanawha (13,893), Lewis (1,131), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,988), Marion (4,102), Marshall (3,254), Mason (1,925), McDowell (1,462), Mercer (4,541), Mineral (2,743), Mingo (2,404), Monongalia (8,911), Monroe (1,063), Morgan (1,069), Nicholas (1,477), Ohio (4,003), Pendleton (678), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (634), Preston (2,798), Putnam (4,764), Raleigh (6,047), Randolph (2,489), Ritchie (653), Roane (575), Summers (749), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,811), Wayne (2,808), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (376), Wood (7,554), Wyoming (1,896).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy, Lincoln, Tyler, and Upshur counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, and Raleigh counties:

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station (Station #5), 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

