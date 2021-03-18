Over 405,000 West Virginians already received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 18, 2021, there have been 2,330,287 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,716 total cases and 2,570 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,372 2,116 256 73 Greenbrier 1,717 1,639 78 60 McDowell 1,094 1,033 61 22 Mercer 2,901 2,724 177 119 Monroe 837 806 31 14 Nicholas 968 828 140 13 Pocahontas 381 378 3 9 Raleigh 3,700 3,357 343 66 Summers 596 589 7 23 Wyoming 1,719 1,648 71 38

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 192 69 19

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old female from Jefferson County, a 54-year old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Webster County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, and a 50-year old male from Brooke County.

“As a state, we share in the sorrow of all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and promise to continue striving toward ending this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,296), Berkeley (10,143), Boone (1,657), Braxton (799), Brooke (2,042), Cabell (8,132), Calhoun (237), Clay (385), Doddridge (495), Fayette (2,829), Gilmer (724), Grant (1,142), Greenbrier (2,452), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (4,997), Jackson (1,705), Jefferson (3,770), Kanawha (12,504), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,303), Logan (2,858), Marion (3,822), Marshall (3,124), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,393), Mercer (4,313), Mineral (2,610), Mingo (2,222), Monongalia (8,376), Monroe (994), Morgan (953), Nicholas (1,294), Ohio (3,728), Pendleton (630), Pleasants (814), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,645), Putnam (4,383), Raleigh (5,049), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (708), Taylor (1,115), Tucker (510), Tyler (644), Upshur (1,732), Wayne (2,649), Webster (405), Wetzel (1,127), Wirt (364), Wood (7,280), Wyoming (1,781).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis and Randolph counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx