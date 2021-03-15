Over 390,000 WV residents received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 15, 2021, there have been 2,301,692 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 135,678 total cases and 2,531 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,341 2,112 229 73 Greenbrier 1,714 1,628 86 60 McDowell 1,088 1,023 65 22 Mercer 2,890 2,697 193 119 Monroe 832 802 30 14 Nicholas 940 816 124 13 Pocahontas 381 377 4 9 Raleigh 3,641 3,357 284 66 Summers 594 588 6 23 Wyoming 1,709 1,631 78 38

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 151 50 23

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 97-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieve another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,055), Boone (1,648), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,085), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (484), Fayette (2,784), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,132), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,597), Hardy (1,311), Harrison (4,964), Jackson (1,700), Jefferson (3,718), Kanawha (12,400), Lewis (1,065), Lincoln (1,286), Logan (2,812), Marion (3,786), Marshall (3,106), Mason (1,815), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,296), Mineral (2,604), Mingo (2,200), Monongalia (8,308), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,266), Ohio (3,710), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,631), Putnam (4,356), Raleigh (4,961), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,724), Wayne (2,635), Webster (380), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (364), Wood (7,260), Wyoming (1,772).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Summers County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.