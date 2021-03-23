Over 270,000 West Virginians fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 23, 2021, there have been 2,373,790 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,429 total cases and 2,613 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,400 2,132 268 73 Greenbrier 1,721 1,640 81 60 McDowell 1,096 1,034 62 22 Mercer 2,909 2,745 164 120 Monroe 841 805 36 15 Nicholas 988 834 154 15 Pocahontas 383 378 5 9 Raleigh 3,775 3,356 419 67 Summers 601 589 12 23 Wyoming 1,723 1,653 70 38

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 198 67 21

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Wood County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and urge residents to continue efforts to stop the spread.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,291), Boone (1,706), Braxton (818), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,228), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (507), Fayette (2,893), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,464), Hampshire (1,586), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,352), Harrison (5,065), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,864), Kanawha (12,675), Lewis (1,074), Lincoln (1,333), Logan (2,906), Marion (3,854), Marshall (3,147), Mason (1,839), McDowell (1,401), Mercer (4,334), Mineral (2,619), Mingo (2,246), Monongalia (8,467), Monroe (1,003), Morgan (968), Nicholas (1,341), Ohio (3,767), Pendleton (641), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,672), Putnam (4,432), Raleigh (5,205), Randolph (2,440), Ritchie (636), Roane (509), Summers (715), Taylor (1,127), Tucker (513), Tyler (651), Upshur (1,749), Wayne (2,688), Webster (422), Wetzel (1,136), Wirt (365), Wood (7,343), Wyoming (1,795).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

March 23

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Calhoun County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health Systems, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Ruby Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Gilmer County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health Systems, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 157-209 Rig Street (parking lot), Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County:

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County:

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Webster County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.