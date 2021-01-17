Over 23,000 people fully vaccinated in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2021, there have been 1,746,224 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 108,821 total cases and 1,776 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Ohio County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 73-year old male from Upshur County, an 84-year old male from Lewis County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (998), Berkeley (7,982), Boone (1,285), Braxton (686), Brooke (1,741), Cabell (6,410), Calhoun (188), Clay (299), Doddridge (363), Fayette (2,151), Gilmer (532), Grant (919), Greenbrier (2,037), Hampshire (1,228), Hancock (2,317), Hardy (1,083), Harrison (3,971), Jackson (1,467), Jefferson (2,981), Kanawha (10,239), Lewis (719), Lincoln (1021), Logan (2,111), Marion (2,843), Marshall (2,538), Mason (1,325), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,675), Mineral (2,313), Mingo (1,757), Monongalia (6,432), Monroe (796), Morgan (813), Nicholas (935), Ohio (3,037), Pendleton (459), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (509), Preston (2,213), Putnam (3,496), Raleigh (3,611), Randolph (1,929), Ritchie (494), Roane (399), Summers (629), Taylor (891), Tucker (417), Tyler (488), Upshur (1,268), Wayne (2,100), Webster (219), Wetzel (881), Wirt (291), Wood (6,070), Wyoming (1,420).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.