Over 200,000 WV residents fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 4, 2021, there have been 2,207,676 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,677 total cases and 2,309 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,265 1,994 271 70 Greenbrier 1,681 1,502 179 52 McDowell 1,064 965 99 20 Mercer 2,845 2,548 297 112 Monroe 801 756 45 12 Nicholas 882 774 108 12 Pocahontas 375 366 9 9 Raleigh 3,463 3,006 457 58 Summers 590 573 17 23 Wyoming 1,683 1,551 132 34

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 225 59 30

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,234), Berkeley (9,741), Boone (1,595), Braxton (781), Brooke (2,016), Cabell (7,861), Calhoun (231), Clay (379), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,692), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,077), Greenbrier (2,416), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,274), Harrison (4,862), Jackson (1,673), Jefferson (3,656), Kanawha (12,176), Lewis (1,048), Lincoln (1,233), Logan (2,711), Marion (3,696), Marshall (3,025), Mason (1,778), McDowell (1,354), Mercer (4,232), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,140), Monongalia (8,106), Monroe (955), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,191), Ohio (3,662), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,553), Putnam (4,243), Raleigh (4,776), Randolph (2,403), Ritchie (624), Roane (499), Summers (705), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (506), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,703), Wayne (2,627), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (360), Wood (7,114), Wyoming (1,749).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour and Roane counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.