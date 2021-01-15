Over 1400 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 15, 2021, there have been 1,711,796 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 106,649 total cases and 1,733 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,840 1,275 565 55 Greenbrier 1,367 476 891 45 McDowell 890 547 343 7 Mercer 2,459 887 1,572 71 Monroe 674 399 275 11 Nicholas 643 308 335 9 Pocahontas 305 234 71 9 Raleigh 2,619 1,523 1,096 37 Summers 516 325 191 18 Wyoming 1,297 1,003 294 24

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 717 195 102

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Gilmer County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Tucker County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 52-year old male from Marion County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, and an 80-year old female from Putnam County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and to our state.” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,005), Berkeley (7,839), Boone (1,266), Braxton (666), Brooke (1,719), Cabell (6,319), Calhoun (185), Clay (295), Doddridge (334), Fayette (2,116), Gilmer (514), Grant (910), Greenbrier (1,978), Hampshire (1,209), Hancock (2,265), Hardy (1,048), Harrison (3,862), Jackson (1,442), Jefferson (2,937), Kanawha (10,094), Lewis (705), Lincoln (997), Logan (2,073), Marion (2,714), Marshall (2,492), Mason (1,307), McDowell (1,125), Mercer (3,616), Mineral (2,291), Mingo (1,703), Monongalia (6,311), Monroe (784), Morgan (800), Nicholas (893), Ohio (2,991), Pendleton (430), Pleasants (704), Pocahontas (464), Preston (2,167), Putnam (3,444), Raleigh (3,505), Randolph (1,844), Ritchie (488), Roane (391), Summers (610), Taylor (881), Tucker (409), Tyler (472), Upshur (1,237), Wayne (2,056), Webster (216), Wetzel (868), Wirt (284), Wood (5,993), Wyoming (1,381).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.