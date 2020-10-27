Over 126 thousand have early voted in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation.

Data as of Oct. 27, 2020:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 149,115

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 114,059

Statewide early voting total: 126,147

Registered voters: 1,268,460

Click here to view the absentee ballot statistics by county

Tomorrow, Oct. 28, is the Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot

Warner reminds voters who wish to vote absentee due to concerns of COVID-19 that the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

The absentee ballot application portal at GoVoteWV.com is the most efficient way to request an absentee ballot in West Virginia.

In addition to the portal, voters may also print and drop off their request in person. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

Early Voting is Underway in West Virginia

In-person early voting started Wednesday, Oct. 21, in West Virginia and will end on Saturday, Oct. 31. Voters can find hours and early voting locations in their county here.

Voters and election workers are recommended to follow the DHHR’s COVID-19 Guidance for Polling Locations & Voters.