Organizations set to come together to help West Virginians get health insurance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Organizations throughout the state of West Virginia will come together Jan. 9 to raise awareness for people without health coverage.

It’s the first year that it’s happening and is being called “Cover West Virginia Day.”

Locations around the state will be open for people to walk in and ask questions about health insurance. They will also be able to get help enrolling in Medicaid, CHIP, and Health Insurance Marketplace providers.

6% of West Virginians have no health insurance, and the goal is to help decrease that number.

“Most people will qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, a program director at First Choice Services in Charleston. “We are urging people to look at the new plans and prices released this year. The plans are often more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were unhappy, you should look into it again this year.”

Three local providers are taking part:

New River Health in Oak Hill

Beckley-Raleigh Health Department

Bluestone Health Center

