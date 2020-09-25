Operation Shutdown Corner Update: Ohio man sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- An Ohio man was sentenced for his participation in an extensive drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating between California, Ohio, Michigan, and the Southern District of West Virginia, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Jason Johnson, 31, of Columbus, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, to be followed by a three year term of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Johnson was one of 17 defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation, known as “Operation Shutdown Corner.”

“Through operations like Shutdown Corner, we can curtail meth trafficking in our communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Johnson is one of 17 defendants charged as a result of this investigation which brought an end to a DTO responsible for distributing significant amounts of illicit drugs in our southern counties.”

Johnson previously admitted that between June 2018 and September 17, 2019, he participated in the DTO by supplying Stephanie McClung, a co-defendant in this matter, and others with distribution amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. During this time period, Johnson admitted to selling more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to McClung knowing it was her plan and purpose to re-distribute those drugs in and around Raleigh County and the Southern District of West Virginia. Johnson admitted to meeting with McClung several times a week to supply her with drugs.

Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence.