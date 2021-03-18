Operation Second Wave Update: Montgomery woman pleads guilty to methamphetamine conspiracy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Montgomery woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Carol Lynn Belton, 61, was one of 14 defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave,” which dismantled a poly-drug network operating in Kanawha and Fayette counties.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Belton obtained methamphetamine from co-defendant Jason Terrell and sold it in Montgomery between January and August 2020. She admitted to selling approximately seven ounces during her involvement in the conspiracy.

Belton faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on June 8, 2021.

Other defendants, including Jimmie Coleman, Sammy Joe Fragale, Sr., Sammy Joe Fragale II, Larry Martin, and Jason Terrell have pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Gregory Woods was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison on February 8, 2021. Steven Matthew Bumpus, Roger Jarea Drake, Rashawn Akmed Miller, Craig Redman, Tonya Simerly, and Ronald Lee Thomas III are scheduled for trial on April 27, 2021.