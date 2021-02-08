Only two WV COVID-related deaths reported in last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 8, 2021, there have been 1,999,295 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 125,106 total cases and 2,131 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,145 1,753 392 66 Greenbrier 1,633 1,152 481 50 McDowell 1,036 820 216 18 Mercer 2,745 2,221 524 93 Monroe 778 642 136 12 Nicholas 815 549 266 12 Pocahontas 366 358 8 9 Raleigh 3,220 2,264 956 51 Summers 572 534 38 21 Wyoming 1,589 1,317 272 31

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 375 107 52

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Berkeley County and a 73-year old male from Berkeley County.

“The suffering this virus causes must be stopped,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginia, I implore you to continue to take steps to keep yourselves and loved ones healthy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,241), Boone (1,484), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,946), Cabell (7,312), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (432), Fayette (2,507), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,019), Greenbrier (2,326), Hampshire (1,449), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,242), Harrison (4,631), Jackson (1,614), Jefferson (3,451), Kanawha (11,445), Lewis (928), Lincoln (1,165), Logan (2,553), Marion (3,514), Marshall (2,914), Mason (1,709), McDowell (1,304), Mercer (4,015), Mineral (2,531), Mingo (2,008), Monongalia (7,365), Monroe (910), Morgan (891), Nicholas (1,102), Ohio (3,478), Pendleton (601), Pleasants (779), Pocahontas (569), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,962), Raleigh (4,355), Randolph (2,283), Ritchie (582), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,042), Tucker (477), Tyler (591), Upshur (1,578), Wayne (2,483), Webster (275), Wetzel (1,030), Wirt (332), Wood (6,709), Wyoming (1,664).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy County in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx