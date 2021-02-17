Online ordering now available at Food Lion for SNAP recipients

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced the addition of online purchasing at Food Lion for West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

This benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased to expand safe grocery shopping options for West Virginia’s EBT cardholders,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director, DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services.

For more information about West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/ebt/.