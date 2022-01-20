One Tank Trip: West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – This week’s One Tank Trip brings us to Charleston, which starting this weekend, will be the home of the 34th annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show.

The yearly show is put on by the West Virginia Trophy Hunter Association and features well over a hundred organizations all set up with equipment, scores, and everything else to educate and promote hunting.

Glen Jarrell is a member of the Trophy Hunter Association and has been involved with the Hunting and Fishing Show for more than 20 years. He says these vendors come from all over the country and are very excited to return to West Virginia

“We’re real excited this year about putting it on, since we had to miss last year because of COVID,” Jarrell said. “But this year we’re back, all the outfitters are setting up, it’s a real exciting time.”

At the show you can expect to see 175 organizations and more than 200 booths.

One of the highlights of the show is the wall of fame, featuring deer found right here in West Virginia.

“We’ll have the whitetail hall of fame setup. It’s a display of whitetail deer from West Virginia and it’s a beautiful setup. There will be a display for the rifles and one for archery.”

Another key part of the show is education. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be there giving information on some ongoing studies and projects, including an initiative to reintroduce elk into the state.

And something else they’re showing off is the wall of shame, featuring confiscated trophies that were hunted illegally.

As well, all proceeds from the show are donated to programs that promote and protect, hunting, fishing, and wildlife conservation.

The show will be this weekend from Friday, Jan 21, through Sunday, Jan 23, and admission is just $9.00.

And the best part is, you can get there in just one tank of gas.

