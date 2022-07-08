One Tank Trip: Jimmie’s Restaurant

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A beloved and yummy place in the Princeton community just made a comeback, and it will be serving up some delicious dishes for this week’s One Tank Trip.

Initially founded in 1922, Jimmie’s Restaurant is an all-American establishment boasting classic food with a modern twist, and an ambiance to match.

Some of their specialties include a pulled pork and mustard BBQ burger, a French toast bread pudding, and the Elvis– a grilled peanut butter and banana sandwich with honey. To add to that, they offer a full line-up of delectable milkshakes including American Graffiti, Wolfman Jack, and the Big Bopper.

The restaurant reopened its doors back in May of 2022 after being closed since 2012. It’s an apparent staple of the Princeton community that was due for a well-deserved revitalization.

“The stories that I hear from people, from every age that has been here, some of them were here in the 40s, the 50s, some of them were here in the 80s. It’s been a main staple on Mercer Street for 100 years.”

Having some reflections of a 1950s diner, people come for the delicious food along with the authentic atmosphere.

Owned by Chef Kevin Hall whose culinary career includes Hinton’s famous Market on Courthouse Square and the Greenbrier, the dishes are always a cut above the rest. Guests are also greeted with a friendly staff and attentive service.

It’s a place that provides a unique feel and flavor and brings something a little different to the community.

“We do different daily specials every single day, for lunch, for dinner, as well as we’re bringing back some of the traditional kind of restaurant foods that people don’t do anymore, like our hand-cut fries, every order we cut the order. Almost every day you come in and it’s like a totally different restaurant,” Hall says.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at its original location at 839 Mercer Street in downtown Princeton.

You can reach them at (304)913-4234 or by finding them on Facebook @Jimmie’s restaurant WV.

Related