One Tank Trip: Fright Nights

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s famous Fright Nights has returned to the area and is every weekend this October at the Resort at Glade Springs.

This is the 12th year for the famous attraction, and it was recently named as one of the top 45 haunted attractions in the entire country by the Haunted Attraction Association.

Fright Nights’ Creative Director Ashley Long says that your ticket lets you enjoy five different haunted themes, including two brand new ones.

“This year is bigger and better than ever,” Long said. “We have two brand new haunted attractions that we’ve built. One is going back to summer camp, but the counselors are a little deranged. The other one is called Hexed. It’s a witchy theme.”

Fright Nights can be enjoyed by people of all ages, but it’s recommended as PG-13. Any family looking to bring young children should be aware of just how frightening things might be. But this year they do have a consolation prize for anyone not brave enough to make it through.

“If they love scary movies, bring them out. If they’re terrified of scary things, please don’t because it could be traumatizing. Every night we do have people who can’t make it through, but we do have a nice little token to give to those people this year.”

And Fright Nights has a few mix-ups throughout October as well. October 10 will be their Fall Festival. They invite people to the attraction during the daytime. You’ll be able to see the attractions up close, and also enjoy hayrides, inflatables, food, and tons of vendors.

And on Halloween night, the entire attraction will go lights out. Anyone brave enough to try and make it through will be given only a glowstick to light their way.

Fright Nights is ongoing right now for every weekend throughout October. And you can get there no problem in just one tank of gas.

