One Tank Trip: Charleston Convention Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – This week’s One Tank Trip brings us to the state’s capital city, home of the Charleston Convention Center.

The center serves as a huge gathering spot for local events, programs, concerts and much more. They’re gearing up for an exciting year, but are also taking inventory of the complexities that COVID-19 brought last year.

At one point when they couldn’t put on as many shows, they were helping out with the vaccine effort and supporting the community.

“We started out the year with the pandemic and we brought thousands here as a mass distribution center for the COVID-19 shots,” said Convention Center Marketing Director Veronica Ratcliff. “So that was an interesting spin on how a convention center can be used for public health.”

As things died down over the summer, they were able to welcome people back for shows once again and return to a sense of normalcy.

“We actually had a great summer and fall. Everything from Disney on Ice to Monster Jam.”

And this year is looking to jam packed with tons of different shows and conventions. This Friday they’re hosting Winter Jam as they kick off their newest tour.

“We are moving in Winter Jam, that is the big Christian concert that’ll bring thousands to the city. There will be five bands lining up, and the headliner is Skillet on Friday evening.”

Later on throughout the year they’ll be hosting the Wedding Expo & Fashion Show, the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show and tons more. They say they’re glad to play such a huge role in the community and bring people to the state.

“The economic impact we have on the city, the restaurants and the hotels is huge. It really brings diverse programming to the city.”

Anyone wanting to check out the Convention Center this week can see Winter Jam this Friday. And if you miss out on that, there’s still tons more to check out later this year in Charleston.

And you can get there no problem in just one tank of gas.

