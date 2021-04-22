One taken to hospital after MVA in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One is transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in at 5:02 about an accident in front of the Olive Garden on Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley.

One vehicle was on its side, and one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of his or her injuries is unknown.

The Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department and two Jan-Care units responded to the scene.

The scene is now cleared.

Related