One man dead after fatal shooting in Lanark

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is dead following a fatal shooting in Lanark.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Midway Rd. in Lanark to a shooting.

On scene, deputies discovered the victim, James Richard Moore III, had suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Beckley ARH.

Moore later died from his injuries.

At this time, anyone with information is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of WV at 304-255-7867.