One man behind bars, one in critical condition after overnight shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One man is behind bars, another in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Beckley.

Just after midnight on Monday, officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on Quarry St.

A 27-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a local hospital. The victim remains in critical condition.

25-year-old Kyle Slaughter is arrested and charged with malicious wounding and two counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.

Police say Slaughter and the victim were in a relationship, and the incident is a result of a domestic dispute.

Slaughter was transported to Southern Regional Jail, pending his initial appearance before a magistrate.

