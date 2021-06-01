One dead following motorcycle crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Tazewell County.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon on Route 16, just over a mile north of Route 601/Freestone Valley Drive.

A motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, went through a ditch and struck an embankment.

The motorcyclist, Jerry D. White, 75, of Pulaski, Va., was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries later on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

