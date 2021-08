BIRCH RIVER, WV (WOAY) – An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Nicholas County.

On Saturday, police were dispatched to a home on Hookersville Rd. in Birch River for a possible shooting.

Officers found 37-year-old Nathaniel Wood dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.

42-year-old Nicol Petry is believed to be the suspect, but no charges have yet been filed.

