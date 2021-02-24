One arrested in regards to January shooting in Bradley

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – One man is arrested after new details are released about a shooting that took place in Bradley back on Jan. 27.

According to a criminal complaint, Raleigh County deputies responded to the area near Bradley Freewill Baptist Church regarding shots fired. Around 9:45 p.m., deputies were advised by EOC that two gunshot victims had arrived at Raleigh General Hospital.

Through investigation, it was discovered Jonathan Penn, along with three others, traveled to Crossroads Mall for a previously planned physical altercation.

After the fight occurred, three people involved in the incident in another car saw Penn shouldering what they described as a long gun and initiate gun fire.

During the investigation, 18 casings were recovered. One of these rounds struck a victim on the backside.

The victim returned fire, striking one passenger in the other car in the abdomen and another in his arm.

The two victims were then transported to Raleigh General Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Penn is charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and attempt to commit a felony. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $150,000 bond.