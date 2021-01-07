Olson eager for high school sports to resume

WOAY – Hear from Shady Spring boys basketball head coach Ronnie Olson on how he is eager for high school sports to resume practices and games.

It’s been a week since the latest announcement that high school winter sports would not be allowed to begin practices until March 1; the previous start date had been January 11. Meanwhile, in-person instruction for high school students is scheduled to begin January 19, provided a county is not in the red zone on the DHHR map.

Olson, who is in favor of returning to in-person education, also believes sports should be able to resume as well.