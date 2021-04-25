“Old Coach Rob” leaving a lasting impact on the Greenbrier West High School community

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – Assistant Coach Joseph Robertson stares up at the championship banners hanging in the Greenbrier West gym.

The 1981 and 1987 girl’s runner-ups, and of course the 1992 state title. He was here before they were.

“When we opened the doors here in 1968, we didn’t open the doors,” Robertson said. “Because there weren’t any on the building.”

He’s been coaching the Cavaliers for 40 years, the last eight as an assistant. Turns out, his son, Jared is now the head coach.

“My dad got back in the gym with us several years ago and now I’ve taken over as head coach,” Jared said.

Robertson retired as head coach back in the 1990’s, but he loves the game so much he couldn’t stay away, coming back as an assistant under Jared.

“He’s one of my assistants and a great help to Greenbrier West basketball,” Jared said. “Like he’s been for a long time.”

Kaiden Pack is a senior guard for the Cavaliers. Even after four years, he still goes to the man he calls “Old Coach Rob” daily to improve more than just his game.

“With him helping me, it helps me help younger kids,” Pack said. “And just talk to them about what to do and what not to do.”

Old Coach Rob is a defensive specialist.

“We still have too many turnovers,” Joseph said. “But they’re working.”

Basketball has evolved a lot since he started coaching, but he remains true to his principles.

“I think it’s funny,” Pack said. “He tries to bring 1980’s basketball into 2021 basketball.”

Old Coach Rob’s legacy at Greenbrier West is a long one: teacher, coach, state champion. It’s the way he impacts players and coaches that truly defines this lifelong Cavalier.

“They bleed blue and gold,” Joseph said. “And I guess I do too.”

