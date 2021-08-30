Ohio couple charged with child neglect/endangerment after MVA in Fayette County

HICO, WV (WOAY) – An Ohio couple faces serious charges in Fayette County.

This afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 19 in Hico.

The accident involved an Ohio couple en route to Florida with three young children. Two of the children were flown to CAMC with very serious injuries. The two adults and the third child were taken to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.

Investigation further shows the children were not in proper restraints, and one of them appears to have been ejected from the vehicle.

There is also indication that the adults had taken suboxone not prescribed to them earlier.

Robert and Rachel Day of Orwell Ohio are currently charged with Child Neglect and Child Endangerment. They will now await court proceedings. Child Protective Services are involved and securing the children.

