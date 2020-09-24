Officials on scene clearing up train and tractor trailer incident

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Officials in McDowell County have been clearing up a scene after a tractor trailer and train collided in Northfork.

According to Deputy Martin with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 12 p.m. A tractor trailer attempted to cross the tracks, causing a train to strike the trailer. No injuries have been reported, but a part Cherokee Road was closed.

The scene is currently in the process of being cleared. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Kimball and Northfolk Fire Departments, and Stat ambulance responded to the scene.