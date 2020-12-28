Officials: Deputy dragged by suspect fleeing traffic stop

RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia deputy dragged on an interstate by a suspect fleeing a traffic stop is recovering in the hospital, authorities said.

The Jackson County deputy stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Interstate 77, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the sheriff’s office. The traffic stop turned into a drug investigation and the suspect, Davin Lamar Thorton, 30, attempted to flee, Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger said. The deputy tried to stop him and was dragged on the interstate pavement for an unknown distance before he was able to detach himself from the vehicle, Mellinger said.

Other officers then pursued and caught Thorton, who was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing, malicious assault and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said. Online jail records don’t say whether he has an attorney.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.