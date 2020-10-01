Officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County leaves one dead

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – WOAY has confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the Coal City area of Raleigh County on Thursday, October 1.

According to Sheriff Van Meter with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the officer was brought to Raleigh General Hospital. The suspect is dead.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

No further details are being released at this time. WOAY will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.