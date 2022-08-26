Office of Research and Strategic Planning hires new director

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Office of Research and Strategic Planning (ORSP), as part of West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security, has chosen Dr. Catie L. Clark as its new Director. Dr. Clark recently served as the Research and Planning Manager for Mecklenburg County Criminal Justice Services in Charlotte, NC, before accepting the OSRP director position.

Dr. Clark started her career as a correctional probation officer with the Florida Department of Corrections, serving from 2005 to 2008. She then accepted a Research/ Teaching Assistant position at Florida State University’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice from 2012 to 2015.

Additionally, Dr. Clark has worked as a National Center for State Courts Research Associate, quickly transitioning to Director of the Statistical Analysis Center for the Criminal Justice Commission from 2016 to 2019.

She served briefly as a Research Specialist for Arizona State University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice before accepting a Mecklenburg County Research and Planning manager position.

